“Wall Whale” is one of the images included in Rick Osterhout – Sculpture, a new exhibit at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery. Photo courtesy of Rangeley Friends of the Arts

The Rangeley Friends of the Arts and the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery will host an opening reception for Rick Osterhout — Sculpture, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater on Main Street in Rangeley.

The exhibit will be on view through July 1. The reception and exhibition are free and open to the public, according to a news release from RFA.

Osterhout said, “My sculpture is multi-faceted and varied. All of it starts conceptually and some of it stays there, but throughout I want my work to be pleasing to the eye, well put together and have good composition,” according to the release.

The materials he works with are often recycled, from trees he’s selectively cut, from one of the barns he’s saved from the landfill or rocks he has found.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as when the theater is open for events.

For more information about the RFA and its programs and events, visit rangeleyarts.org.

