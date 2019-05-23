The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host a student music recital at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St., in Rangeley.

Students taking private lessons locally, as well as those students participating in the CASA Band, will showcase their progress this year.

Admission is free, but at-will donations will be accepted.

The RFA financially supports each student taking private lessons locally in music through their Student Lessons Program. The CASA Band is free for any interested student grade 5 through senior year.

For more information, visit rangeleyarts.org.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: