LISBON — Lisbon’s streak of 13 consecutive Mountain Valley Conference boy’s championships came to a halt on Thursday when Mt. Abram succeeded across the board to grab the title.

But Mt. Abram didn’t sprint away with it. Rather, it battled with Hall-Dale, trading places and points all the way until the end. The Roadrunners scored 139 points, defeating the Bulldogs by six points.

Mt. Abram finished sixth and seventh in the 3,200-meter run to take a four-point lead on Hall-Dale heading into the 4×400-meter relay.

Ben Butterfield was the anchor leg for Mt. Abram on the 4×400 relay team after running both the 1,600-meter and 800-meter runs and at the 200-meter mark of his leg, Hall-Dale had overtaken and Lisbon was hot on his trail.

Butterfield came back and sprinted to the win in the final straightaway, securing the MVC victory for the Roadrunners.

Butterfield entered the 2019 outdoor track season not thinking he’d be running the 1,600-meter race, let alone being a top competitor in it. The former sprinter and race walker competed well early in the year in the 1,600 and coaches asked him to continue it for the betterment of the team.

The plan worked, and Butterfield overachieved past his second-seeded place and won. Butterfield also finished second in the 800-meter.

Mt. Abram had top-finishers across the board, like Jon Jordan, who won the 200-meter run (24.05) and the 400-meter run (52.31).

Alixx Canwell took home gold in both the shot put (43-04) and discus (122-01), giving Hall-Dale 20 points.

Matt Albert won the long jump (20-02.50) for the Bulldogs. Ashtyn Abbott finished in second in the high jump and fourth in the long jump, adding on extra points in the race for first.

Spruce Mountain’s Carson Gross, in his first season of track and field, won the high jump with a jump of 6-2.

Will Perkins won the 800 and also won the 3,200 for Boothbay.

On the girls side, from start to finish it was all Monmouth.

Monmouth, like the Mt. Abram boys team, started the meet with a win in the 4×800-meter relay win and finished the meet by taking first in the 4×400. Monmouth scored 166.5 points, ousting Lisbon (105).

Mya Sirois found herself on top of two podiums, first for the 100-meter hurdles, then for long jump.

Her teammate Libby Clement was on the podium multiple times herself, winning the 300-meter hurdles. Alexa Allen took the 800 meter win for Monmouth.

Winthrop’s Aaliyah WilsonFalcone won the shot put (29-02.25), finished runner-up in the triple jump and also finished in third in the 4×400-meter relay.

