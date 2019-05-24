Author Jan Anderson will explore why “Do People Do What They Do?” through the lens of philosophical, cultural and spiritual belief at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St.

She also will discuss her book, “The Eagle Flies at Night,” which portrays a Maine community taking in refugees and how all members of the community, new and old, struggle with trauma and self-identity, according to a news release from the library.

The characters in the book are a community of ordinary people dealing with the normal challenges of an ordinary community. Every character is dealing with trauma; every character faces a crossroads and asks themselves a question: Where is my truest self?

Anderson said, “We are all a mystery to each other and to ourselves. The path to awakening seeks to transform loneliness and the fear of loneliness into an experience of solitude; to seek intimacy with a deep inner self – inner being,” according to the release.

The discussion will cover how we pursue self-awareness, our relationships with our community, and how our own experiences shape our behavior.

As with all of Lithgow’s events, this event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the library at 626-2415 or visit lithgowlibrary.org.

