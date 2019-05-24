An Augusta police officer did not use excessive force when she shot and wounded a mentally ill man, who was wielding a knife with which he had cut himself, in 2015.

That was the decision by a jury Friday in a federal civil lawsuit filed against Officer Laura Drouin.

Drouin fired three shots at Jason Begin, then an outpatient of Riverview Psychiatric Center, after he became angry when he was told he would be recommitted to the state psychiatric hospital. He cut his arms with a 7-inch-long knife and, investigators said, pointed it at a member of his treatment team.

Begin, through attorneys Brad Pattershall and Matthew Bowe, filed a civil lawsuit in federal court claiming his civil rights were violated and seeking $2.5 million in damages. The city of Augusta was also named in the suit, but was dismissed from it previously.

A jury deliberated for an hour and 10 minutes Friday after hearing the case in Bangor, and ruled that Drouin did not use excessive force in violation of Begin’s civil rights.

“This confirmed what we believed all along,” Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills said Friday. “Basically you had an officer that followed all our policies and procedures and training who confronted what we all believed, and the attorney general believed, was a deadly force situation and she acted appropriately.”

The state attorney general ruled in 2016 that Drouin was defending her life and others when she shot Begin three times, justifying her use of deadly force and clearing her of any criminal wrongdoing.

Attorney Edward Benjamin, who represented Drouin in the trial with fellow Drummond Woodsum Attorney Kasia Park, said the case was the first such police shooting case to be decided by a jury in about 30 years. He said it has important implications for police officers working in Maine who may find themselves in a similar situation.

“This is a very important case that law enforcement officers across Maine have been following, because it sends some clear direction to people,” Benjamin said. “It’s not just for Laura Drouin but for all law enforcement. I think people, officers on the street, will feel a jury of their peers looked at this case objectively and backed her decision that a reasonably objective officer would have done just what she did in those circumstances.”

Pattershall said he is disappointed in the outcome of the case, but said he does not expect Begin will appeal the jury’s verdict.

He said the case highlights the interaction between law enforcement and people with mental illness. Pattershall said he is hopeful the case will draw attention to how the state treats people with mental illness and improve the cooperation between mental health outpatient providers and police.

“I would like never to see this happen again,” he said of a shooting taking place when someone with a mental illness interacts with police. “I do not believe Jason Begin had any intent to harm anyone but himself, and I know that he never threatened anyone else in the area. I do understand how the jury could believe that was a possibility, though, given the evidence.”

Pattershall said Begin has a paralyzed left arm as a result of the shooting and has been through a lot in his life, but feels he survived the shooting for a reason. Pattershall said he would not be surprised if Begin again becomes a productive member of society.

Benjamin said Drouin, who is still an officer with Augusta police, has been stoic about the incident. He said that stems from the fact she believed in her actions that day and that she did what was necessary to protect the lives of people in the room the day of the incident.

“I think she has a right to feel vindicated and has been proven to have acted appropriately,” he said.

This story will be updated.

