State police said two teenagers escaped serious injuries early Friday morning when their car overturned off Interstate 95 in Palmyra.

Troopers said 17-year-old Blake Barker, of Hampden, fell asleep in the northbound lane and his car went off the road and overturned down an embankment, according to a news release from Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Barker and his 16-year-old passenger, whose name was not released, were treated at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and released.

Troopers said both teens were wearing their seat belts, which kept their injuries minor. The crash took place about 5:45 a.m.

