LEWISTON — A Sabattus man killed in a motorcycle crash early Thursday wasn’t wearing a helmet when he lost control of the bike on Sabattus Street, according to a police report.
Police said Jeremy M. Ciarfella, 34, died when he was thrown from the 2006 Honda after losing control on a sharp curve near the Dollar General store at 1079 Sabattus St.
Police said Ciarfella was dead when the first officer arrived.
After reconstructing the crash scene, police said it appeared that speed was a factor in the wreck.
The motorcycle, owned by Laura Plourde of Topsham, was demolished in the crash.
