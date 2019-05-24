ELLSWORTH — A Maine man charged with raping and killing a childhood friend acknowledged a security camera captured him carrying the victim’s lifeless body, but says he doesn’t remember anything depicted on the video.

Jalique Keene testified Friday that there was a fight after he had consensual sex with Mikaela Conley. But he answered “I don’t know” or “I don’t recall” about many of the events surrounding her death.

The defense contends the video and DNA evidence don’t prove Keene is guilty of murder and gross sexual assault.

Law enforcement officials say Keene raped, beat and strangled his 19-year-old former high school classmate within 18 hours of his return from Europe, where he’d been playing American-style football.

Conley gave Keene and two other people a ride home from Boston Logan International Airport.

