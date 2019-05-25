Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice in Lewiston has announced expanded services in the Augusta region. A new office opened in Manchester and will expand home care and hospice services.

To commemorate the opening of this new office, Androscoggin will host a free luncheon discussion presented by its leadership team at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Cohen on the Meadows, at 22 Town Farm Road in Hallowell. The team includes Kenneth Albert, president and CEO; Dr. Elizabeth Hart, director of medical services; and Karen Flynn, director of hospice for options for health care at home.

For more information and to RSVP, call Debra Trafton at 795-9404 or email [email protected].

Bar Harbor Bank workers donate to Junior Achievement

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees at the South China branch recently presented a Casual for a Cause donation to Junior Achievement of Maine, according to a news release from the bank’s marketing department in Ellsworth.

Nichole Lee, branch relationship manager at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, met with Junior Achievement of Maine’s President Michelle Anderson. South China Middle School student Lilly Fredette, who participates in Junior Achievement programming, also was in attendance.

Junior Achievement of Maine’s programming in the mid-coast region was chosen by bank employees as a quarterly beneficiary of their employee-driven, Casual for a Cause community giving program, after pooling all contributions from employees and directors collected during the first quarter of 2019, and tallying employee votes for nonprofit beneficiaries. In addition, the following organizations also each received a gift: Upper Valley Haven in White River Junction, and Capstone Community Action, both in Vermont.

Working throughout the state, Junior Achievement of Maine is a volunteer-delivered, kindergarten-through-12th grade program that fosters work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills.

Franklin Memorial’s Paradis earns oncology credential

April Paradis, a registered nurse, has earned the Oncology Certified Nurse credential from the Oncology Nursing Certification Corp., according to a news release from Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. The purpose of the credential is to promote excellence in patient care and professional practice by validating specialized knowledge in oncology nursing.

To receive the credential, Paradis passed a comprehensive three-hour certification test in specified subject areas such as oncologic emergencies, treatment modalities and symptom management, among others. Certification is valid for four years.

Paradis, of Industry, started at FMH in 1997 in the dietary department. Later, while working as a unit coordinator in the Oncology Department, she developed an interest in nursing and decided to pursue a nursing degree. After becoming a registered nurse, she started on the hospital’s Medical/Surgical Unit first, before returning to oncology, where she has provided patient care for 10 years.

Tibbetts picked as NorthStar EMT of year

Carol Tibbetts, an emergency medical technician, has been selected as NorthStar’s EMT of the Year.

The annual EMT of the Year award recognizes the employee who best represents NorthStar’s mission of professionalism, excellent patient care, community service and overall excellence, according to a news release from the service.

Tibbetts, who has 39 years of experience has taught most of the EMT courses in the area over the last three decades, served on the Maine EMS board and received three Maine EMS awards: Governor’s Award for EMS Excellence, Merit Award and Lifetime Achievement Award. Two years ago she suffered an injury while on duty that prevents her from working in an ambulance, according to the release.

The award was presented May 20 at NorthStar’s annual recognition and awards banquet. NorthStar is the ambulance service of Franklin Memorial Hospital and operates throughout the Franklin County area, according to a news release from the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Cassandra Clark, a NorthStar paramedic and supervisor based in Farmington, was awarded the Maine EMS Merit Award by Maine EMS. Interim Director Jay Bradshaw cited Clark’s confidence, initiative and leadership attributes and contributions over a span of 10 years.

Augusta doctor gets Maine’s Family Physician of the Year Award

Julia McDonald, an Augusta osteopath, has been picked as Maine’s 2019 Family Physician of the Year by the Maine Academy of Family Physicians.

As a faculty member at the Maine-Dartmouth Family Medicine Residency who sees patients at the Family Medicine Institute, McDonald’s practice includes primary care for all ages, obstetrics, hospital medicine, addiction treatment and reproductive health care, according to a news release by MaineGeneral Health.

McDonald’s nomination specifically notes her perseverance, depth, passion and dedication. “She meets patients in the moment and develops a plan that works for them while meeting their traditional medical needs. She engages their spirit, joy and hope. And, as a practicing osteopath with endless energy and enthusiasm, she works to provide comprehensive, practical and cost-effective care to her patients,” according to the release.

McDonald received her master’s degree in public health and her doctorate in osteopathy from the University of New England before completing her training at the Greater Lawrence Family Medicine Residency in Massachusetts, where she was chief resident.

Loyal Biscuit Co. creates “Fenway Fund”

Loyal Biscuit Co., a Rockland-based pet supply business, is celebrating the start of its 10th year by establishing The Fenway Fund, which is intended to generate grants to support and serve Maine animals.

The grants will be awarded bi-annually to 501(c)(3) nonprofit Maine organizations that benefit animals. Proposals will be reviewed and winners selected by a committee of Loyal Biscuit Co. staff members, according to a news release from the company.

The fund is named after a company co-owner’s dog, Fenway, the model for the company logo. It is funded by proceeds of sales at the company’s five retail locations.

The fund application is available online at loyalbiscuit.com. The deadline for this first round of awards is July 15, and the recipient or recipients will be given the awards by Aug. 1.

Loyal Biscuit has stores in Belfast, Brewer, Rockland, Rockport and Waterville.

Haer appointed FHC’s board chairman

FHC Inc., a global manufacturer of products for the neuroscience industry, headquartered in Bowdoin, has announced that F. Andrew Haer has been named chairman of the board as of May 15.

In his new role, Haer will be responsible for representing the interests of FHC shareholders. He also will support FHC as director of special projects, using his 15 years of product development and promotion experience. Haer joined FHC in 2014 as the director of business development and most recently served as director of customer collaboration. He studied computer science at Northeastern University and has more than 25 years of experience as a Windows application and driver software developer.

FHC Inc. has served the neuroscience community for 48 years in its mission to advance cranial microtargeting worldwide. With a guiding principle of innovation through collaboration, FHC designs, manufactures and internationally markets products that provide pioneering solutions for neuroscientists, neurologists and neurosurgeons. FHC operates globally with locations in Pennsylvania, South America and Europe.

Compiled from contributed releases

