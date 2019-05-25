MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three local students have been named to the 2019 winter semester president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.

They are: Ella DiPietro, of Topsham; Christopher Florek, of Manchester; and Nicholas Howes, of South China.

Eligibility for the president’s list requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: