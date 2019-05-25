BOSTON — Annette Sherrod, of Wilton, graduated May 12 from Emerson College, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media Arts Production.
Sherrod completed the degree in December 2018 and was honored during the Sunday commencement.
