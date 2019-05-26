A South Portland police cruiser parked on I-295 with its emergency lights flashing was struck by a passing motorist, who was summonsed for improper passing of an emergency vehicle using lights. No injuries were reported. The accident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday near exit 2 in the southbound lane of Interstate-295.

The investigation is continuing, a South Portland police dispatcher said Sunday morning. The officer was attending a separate crash when the accident occurred.

Maine State Police are assisting in the investigation. The state police have made enforcement of the “move-over” law a priority following crashes involving state police cruisers parked in breakdown lanes of the Maine Turnpike. Motorists cited for failing to move over face a $326 fine.

