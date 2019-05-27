BANGOR — First responders in Maine recovered the body of a 41-year-old Maine man who who fell into a stream in Bangor.

The body of John Nadeau of Indian Island was recovered by the Maine Game Warden Dive Team on Monday from the bottom of the Kenduskeag Stream near where he fell in Sunday, according to a release from the Maine Game Wardens.

Nadeau stepped over a protective railing to take a picture and lost his balance, the release said.

The dive operation was assisted by Maine State Police and the Bangor Fire Department, according to the release.

The Maine Medical examiner’s office was contacted and Nadeau’s body was transported to a Bangor funeral home.

