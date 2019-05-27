The Nordica Homestead Museum will open for the season Saturday, June 1, at 116 Nordica Lane in Farmington.

The Nordica Memorial Association also has announced that soprano Ida Santos, a student at the University of Southern Maine, is the winner of this year’s Nordica Scholarship. She will perform in Nordica Auditorium on the University of Maine at Farmington campus, as part the annual Nordica Day celebration on Aug. 17. Also performing will be Farmington native Sally Swallow Maxwell.

The museum contains displayed artifacts, including costumes and jewelry, from the life and career of the famous opera diva, Lillian Nordica, born in Farmington 1857. Museum hours are 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission will cost $5 for adults and $2 for children.

For more information, call 778-2042, or visit lilliannordica.com.

