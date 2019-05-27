MILTON, Mass. — Kyle Lussier, of Topsham, received a bachelor of arts degree May 19 during Curry College commencement exercises that took place at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
MILTON, Mass. — Kyle Lussier, of Topsham, received a bachelor of arts degree May 19 during Curry College commencement exercises that took place at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts.
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.