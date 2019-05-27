MILTON, Mass. — Kyle Lussier, of Topsham, received a bachelor of arts degree May 19 during Curry College commencement exercises that took place at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
topsham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.