SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Dec. 17-21, 2018, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

John A. Ames, 62, of Benton, assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures July 23, 2018, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Jennifer G. Beane, 35, of Bingham, endangering the welfare of a child June 7, 2017, in Skowhegan; dismissed. Criminal trespass Oct. 5, 2017, in Solon; 24-hour jail sentence. Assault and attaching false plates, same date and town; dismissed.

Christopher A. Bernier, 45, of Rindge, New Hampshire, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit April 2, 2018, in Palmyra; dismissed.

Garrett Boyd, 30, of Winthrop, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Jan. 16, 2018, in Fairfield; dismissed.

Marcus R. Boynton, 19, of Madison, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit April 17, 2018, in Fairfield; dismissed.

Kristofer Colford, 22, of Skowhegan, domestic violence assault May 27, 2018, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Nicholas M. Culver, 38, of Hartland, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and three counts criminal forfeiture of property July 12, 2018, in Canaan; dismissed.

Dan M. Danforth, 47, of Canaan, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of oxycodone July 24, 2017, in Cambridge and Canaan; dismissed.

John H. Dow, 48, of Skowhegan, violating condition of release Dec. 16, 2018, in Skowhegan; 48-hour jail sentence.

Michael Emery, 40, of Benton, assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures July 23, 2018, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Matthew Frye, 35, of Skowhegan, violating protection from abuse order Oct. 22, 2018, in Skowhegan; 24-hour jail sentence. Failure to provide correct name, address, date of birth, same date and town; dismissed. Violating condition of release Dec. 14, 2018, in Skowhegan; five-day jail sentence.

Katharyn A. Garland, 68, of Madison, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 15, 2018, in Skowhegan; 48-hour jail sentence.

Kaela Giroux-Drew, 20, of Fairfield, marijuana: under 21 years of age July 22, 2018, in Fairfield; dismissed.

David Gonzalez, 37, of Waterville, endangering the welfare of a child April 13, 2018, in Fairfield; 14-day jail sentence. Operating under the influence April 13, 2018, in Fairfield; $500 fine, 364-day jail sentence, all but 14 days suspended, one-year probation, 150-day license suspension. Operating under the influence and driving to endanger, same date and town; dismissed.

Laurie Hatch, 33, of Madison, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 23, 2017, in Madison, dismissed.

Donald M. Keene, 68, of Skowhegan, eluding an officer May 14, 2018, in Skowhegan; four-month jail sentence. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention physical force May 14, 2018, in Skowhegan; four-month jail sentence. Driving to endanger May 14, 2018, in Skowhegan; four-month jail sentence. Operation of defective vehicle May 14, 2018, in Skowhegan; four-month jail sentence. Criminal trespass Aug. 1, 2018, in Skowhegan; four-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release Aug. 1, 2018, in Skowhegan; four-month jail sentence. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention physical force Aug. 1, 2018, in Skowhegan; four-month jail sentence. Obstructing government administration Aug. 1, 2018, in Skowhegan; four-month jail sentence.

Dustin La Holt, 22, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 8, 2018, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Aaron S. Lambert, 45, of North New Portland, burglary Sept. 22, 2017, in New Portland; dismissed.

Kathy Lavoie, 57, of Fairfield, assault July 16, 2018, in New Portland; dismissed.

Robert LeBlanc, 48, of Wilton, negotiating a worthless instrument May 6, 2016, in Skowhegan; $50 fine. Four counts of negotiating a worthless instrument, June 10, 2017, June 24, 2017, July 8, 2016, and July 22, 2016, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

James Leory Mayo II, 48, of Bangor, criminal mischief Nov. 25, 2017, in Madison; dismissed.

Tyler J. McLean, 21, of Skowhegan, domestic violence assault Nov. 22, 2018, in Madison; 364-day jail sentence, all but 60 days suspended, two-year probation. Violating condition of release Nov. 30, 2018, in Madison; 60-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Dec. 3, 2018, in Madison; 60-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Dec. 7, 2018, in Madison; 60-day jail sentence.

Brian Morin, 23, of Anson, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 5, 2018, in Madison; dismissed. Criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place, Sept. 12, 2018, in Anson; dismissed. Violating condition of release Oct. 26, 2018, in Madison; 48-hour jail sentence.

Samantha R. Nickerson, 30, of Augusta, violating condition of release July 6, 2018, in Fairfield; 48-hour jail sentence. Operating while license suspended or revoked July 6, 2018, in Fairfield; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence.

Danielle Pratt, 37, of Sangerville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 15, 2018, in Palmyra; dismissed.

Ivy Rasco, 60, of Smithfield, operating while license suspended or revoked March 11, 2018, in Smithfield; dismissed.

Matthew K. Reed, 30, of Skowhegan, violating fishing rule July 19, 2018, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Robert Russell, 34, of Skowhegan, criminal mischief July 12, 2018, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Thomas J. Scott, 32, of Norridgewock, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder June 23, 2017, in Skowhegan; $400 fine, three-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but four months suspended, two-year probation. Violating condition of release Dec. 17, 2018, in Madison; 30-day jail sentence.

Aaron L. Smart, 44, of Sidney, criminal threatening March 3, 2017, in Pittsfield; 364-day jail sentence, all suspended, one-year administrative release.

Hunter True, 19, of Skowhegan, marijuana: under 21 years of age July 2, 2018, in Skowhegan; $350 fine.

Michael E. Turner, 58, of Albion, negotiate a worthless instrument Sept. 7, 2016, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Michael N. Whitman, 36, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence July 26, 2018, in Fairfield; $500 fine, 60-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: