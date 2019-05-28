A Massachusetts-based furniture chain store is expanding to South Portland.

Jordan’s Furniture announced Tuesday it intends to occupy the former Filene’s/Bon-Ton store’s space in the Maine Mall. It will be the company’s seventh store in New England. A spring 2020 opening is planned, according to a news release from the company.

Jordan’s intends to occupy 120,000-square-feet of space on two stories to display furniture and mattresses, and an extensive outlet center. It will also have an entertainment complex, although no details were provided.

At other Jordan’s locations there are IMAX theaters, ropes course and water shows.

This is the second large, Boston-area furniture chain to recently announce expansion plans in Maine.

In March, Bernie & Phyl’s announced plans to take over the former Toys R Us space in South Portland. It plans to open a much smaller, 44,000-square-feet store this spring.

