Maine Arts Academy will host a chess tournament from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at 11 Goldenrod Lane in Sidney.

Students in the theater arts and visual arts programs will present a chess game on the lawn of the campus, according to a news release from the academy.

Gothic costumes, designed by students, will represent each of the pieces of the game. The students will play actual games while dressed in costume — see the ‘grim reaper‘ remove captured players in a dramatic fashion.

Those who attend can watch a game or challenge a student to a game of chess on the sidelines. The event also will include music, and a barbecue lunch for $5. Admission is free.

The event will be held rain or shine.

For more information, call the academy at 618-8908.

