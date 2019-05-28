Twenty-six Maranacook Community High School students recently participated in the Rising Leaders Model United Nations conference at Northeastern University in Boston. Students from all over New England participated, according to a news release from Maranacook Social Studies teacher and class of 2021 advisor Shane Gower.

The students included Sarah Chaplin, Elizabeth Hildebrandt, Claire Holman, Hannah Woodford, Jenna Badeau, Sara St. Clair, Sophie O’Clair, Maura Taylor, Nina Gyorgy, Anna Erb, Ella Schmidt, Ashley Cray, Katie Ide, Delaney Crocker, Trenton Murray, Collin McGarr, Thomas Trafton, Corbin Howe, Alex Trafton, Robbie McKee, Luke Bartol, Ryan Worster, Michael Tamborini, Sam McKee, Brian Shea and Dylan McGarr.

Representing the countries of Brazil, France, Nigeria, Australia and the United Kingdom students attempted to resolve problems addressing Kurdish minorities, Asylum seekers, violence in Somalia, and the fresh water crisis.

Award winners from Maranacook — Best Negotiators: Ryan Worster and Luke Bartol, representing France; Best Position Paper: Claire Holman and Elizabeth Hildebrandt, representing Australia; Best Position Paper: Sophie O’Clair and Michael Tamborini, representing Brazil; Best Delegation: Corbin Howe and Collin McGarr, representing France; and Best Delegation: Hannah Woodford and Brian Shea, representing the United Kingdom.

