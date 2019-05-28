“Over the River and Through the Woods” will be performed June 6-16 at Lakewood Theater, 76 Theater Road, in Madison.

Nick is a single Italian-American guy from New Jersey. His parents retired and moved to Florida. That doesn’t mean his family isn’t still in Jersey. In fact, he sees both sets of his grandparents every Sunday for dinner this is routine until he has to tell them that he’s been offered a dream job.

The job he’s been waiting for — marketing executive — would take him away from his beloved, but annoying, grandparents. He tells them. The news doesn’t sit so well. Thus begins a series of schemes to keep Nick around. How could he betray his family’s love to move to Seattle for a job, wonder his grandparents?

Well, Frank, Aida, Nunzio and Emma do their level best, and that includes bringing to dinner the lovely — and single — Caitlin O’Hare as bait.

Starring Travis Burnham, MJ Clifford, Stan Pinnette, Midge Merrill-Pomelow, Ron Veno and Kelsey Book.

Tickets cost $22-26 for adults, $17-$19 for children, or $32-$35 for cabaret seating.