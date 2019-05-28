PERU—A Peru man was sentenced to five years in prison with all but nine months suspended for child sex crimes at the Oxford County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Randy Varnum, 46, pleaded guilty to gross sexual assault, a Class A felony, and unlawful sexual contact, a Class C felony, at the Oxford County Superior Court on May 9. Varnum will be on probation for two years.

According to court documents, the assaults occurred in 2012 in Peru to a victim younger than 14 years old.

Varnum’s conditions of release include no contact with any children under the age of 16. He will be required to undergo treatment and therapy and will have to register on the Maine Sex Offender Registry for life.

Varnum was indicted on the charges in February 2018. He could have faced up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 on the gross sexual assault charge and up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $5,000 for the unlawful sexual contact charge.

According to a Maine Sex Offender Registry search, Varnum was previously convicted of the sexual abuse of a minor and was a 10-year registrant.

