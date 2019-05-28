It’s a sad issue for all of us, as Ayla Reynolds is again in the news (“Lawyer for Ayla’s father: DiPietro ‘had nothing to do’ with death,” May 15). She is the beautiful little girl who broke all our hearts, now for several years.

There is no question the police did an excellent job, especially Waterville, under the direction of Chief Joseph Massey. The chief is as professional, detailed and thorough as you can find anywhere. Where was the father? Is Ayla alive and was he in hiding with her? Is that thought the desperation of hope many of us have for an ending to her story, other than the obvious most likely one?

For all those who worked so hard and diligently on Ayla’s case, I suspect her little face will haunt them for a long time. They should know it haunts many of us. I wish there was closure to this loss to so many. Ayla’s case has brought a harsh reality to central Maine, in that we are not excluded from the insanity and evilness of a world gone crazy.

Thank you Waterville PD, Maine State Police and everyone who tried to solve Ayla’s mystery. Let’s hope someone has the conscience to come forward with real answers about her disappearance, for her Mom and family and for justice.

Ernest Canelli III

Fairfield

