ZODIAC MATH will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday June 1, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., in Rockland.

Equal parts 90’s pop music video, slumber party seance, and honest confession, Zodiac Math is an evening of intimate stories scored by anachronistic alt-pop.

Joined by an all girl rock band, songwriter/performer Elizabeth May (EMay) invites you into her mystical world. Driven by family folklore of a childhood death curse, EMay explores sexual identity, twin magic and female-centric stories dripping with pop star bravado. Zodiac

Tickets cost $18 in advance, $20 day of show.

For more information, call 594-0070, or visit RocklandStrand.com.

Share

< Previous

Next >