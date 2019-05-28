Rangeley Community Chorus will present an evening of music “Do You Hear the People Sing?” at 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St. in Rangeley.

The concert will include songs presented by the full chorus, as well as by small groups and soloists. The Chorus is under the direction of Erin Smith and is supported by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts.

The Chorus included members from the Rangeley Region as well as the neighboring towns of Stratton-Eustis and Carrabassett Valley.

Admission will cost $15 for adults and $10 for children.

For tickets, visit rangeleyarts.org, call 864-5000, or stop at the RFA Lakeside Theater Box Office betwwen 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Tickets also will be available at the door.

