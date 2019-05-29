The Harlow in Hallowell has announced the award-winning artists for Art2019, the 24th annual juried art show on view at 100 Water St., in Hallowell, through June 15.

The annual juried show draws artists to Hallowell from all over the state, according to a news release from the gallery.

Myron Beasley, a professor of cultural studies at Bates College, is this year’s juror. He is an artist, writer and international curator. His writing explores the intersection of cultural politics, art and social change.

Prizes were awarded at the opening reception on May 10 as follows:

Best in Show and a $500 cash prize, sponsored by Chris Walters Productions, was awarded to Marci Spier, of Cape Elizabeth, for her oil on panel titled “Cover Me.” Beasley wrote, “Spier’s “Cover Me” exhibits a mastery of form and content, where one finds simplicity in the visual complexity of abstraction. The use of color and simple lines give way to grids of an impenetrable dynamism,” according to the release

Second Place, with a $250 cash prize sponsored by Stevens Commons & Mastway Development LLC, was awarded to Amy Kustra, of Freeport, her oil on canvas titled “Waiting for America.” Beasley stated, “In “Waiting for America” Amy Kustra astutely displays a pause of everyday life. It is waiting as in contemplating. Apparent is a sassiness as the hand placed on the hip, and shrill direct look at the onlooker. “Waiting for American,” tells a story through a precisely selected plate of colors to emote both the casualness and exquisiteness of every day without sacrificing the integrity on technique,” according to the release.

Juror’s Choice Prize, and a $200 cash prize sponsored by the The Harper-Cunningham Family, was awarded to Rosie Ranauro, of Jamaica Plain, Mass., for her acrylic on canvas titled “Back of my Eye.” Beasley wrote, “Rosie Ranauro’s “Back on my Eye” astutely plays with configurations of the oval. The foregrounding the range of reds, Ranauro’s painting is a performance that invites the viewer to engage actively with the vast panorama of vividness and piquancy,” according to the release.

Third Place, with a $100 cash prize sponsored by Kennebec Valley Art Association, was awarded to Tanya Fletcher, of Kennebunk, for her work titled “P”, made with oil and silver leaf on birch. Beasley wrote, “Tanya Fletcher’s “P” is a commanding use of silver leaf on birch. The contrast of the silver that emboldens the stunning detailed portrait of a shirtless man juxtaposed with a floral pastel accent that lingers in the background. The appearance of the floral hues in the eyes of the subject that commands attention, “ according to the release.

The following artists were awarded Honorable Mentions.

Ron Crusan, of Port Clyde, was recognized for his mixed media and found objects piece titled ”ALPHABET.” Beasley wrote that it “recalls the beauty of objects. The mixed media sculpture exposes the malleability, elasticity, and textures of everyday life and reminds us that objects, like our lived experiences, are filled with promise and possibility,” according to the release,

Tom Jessen, of Temple, earned recognition for his work titled “Idle Hands (Inverted Pedal Points)”, made with yarn, canvas, and various textiles. Beasley said, “Tom Jessen displays both the fragility and strength of fibers. The looped stitching of threads of various hues against earth-toned fabrics of different shapes is a meditation of handmade things, domesticity, labor, and the splendor of our hands,“ according to the release.

Scott Minzy, of Pittston, was recognized for his linocut titled “Divide and Rule.” Beasley stated, “Scott Minzy is a masterful printmaker, the linocut “Divide and Rule” a large detailed print of a crustacean displays intricate details and the precision the artist attends to this work. More significantly, Minzy’s attention to the sea animal causes one to remember the allure and exquisiteness of everyday life. Minzy is an artist of a coming time, an artist that sensibly masters the fundamentals of the past and foretells a future with clarity and beauty, Minzy has an eye for detail that is both aesthetically pleasing and technically sophisticated,” according to the release.

During the exhibition gallery visitors are invited to vote for their favorite work of art. At the end of the show the winner of the popular vote will receive the People’s Choice Award, a $100 cash prize sponsored by The Animal Wellness Center of Augusta.

Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813.

