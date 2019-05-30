The Chocolate Church Arts Center in partnership with Shakespeare on the Kennebec present Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identity, “Twelfth Night” at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St. in Bath.

The show will open at 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, other shows are set for 7 p.m. June 1, 7 and 8 and at 2 p.m. June 2 and 9.

The play is a rambunctious spectacle in which the Bard masterfully weaves multiple plots into one hilarious play. The story involves two twins Viola and Sebastian who get shipwrecked and end up being separated on unfamiliar shores of Llyria. Viola disguises herself as a boy to protect herself and finds a job working for the Duke of Lllyria, Malvolio.

Malvolio is in love with a local beauty, Countess Olivia. But Olivia does not return his love and has fallen in love with Viola’s false persona. To make matters more confusing, Viola falls in love with her employer the Duke. In the midst of all this, across town, Olivia’s household is full of mischievous plots and ever-escalating petty fighting.

Eventually, Sabastian finds his way into our merry play and … Shakespeare brings out the gut laughs with classic love triangles and escapades, but in the end, every mishap is untangled, and everyone comes together happy and in love.

The cast is directed by Jeanette Wolfarth and features a cast of local actors. Myra Diehl as Viola, James McElliot as Sabastian, Letia Fowlie as Olivia and Dennis Crews as Malvolio lead the cast. Other local actors featured in the cast include Cathy Matero, Billy Rankis, Beth & Mike Rowe, Gabrielle Sparks, Gregory Hawks, Jecquelyn Mansfield, James Pray, Mark Hazard, Maureen Goss, Michael Hudson, Michael Powers, Robert Lewis, Stephanie Brown and Johnmarcus Wiley.

The music in this production is written by composer Devin Cromwell. Shakespeare provides some lyrics but nothing else. Devin composed music bound to the emotions that were needed to convey in a modernistic composition style but true to the sounds of the era the piece take place in.

Tickets cost $12 in advance or $15 at the door.

For tickets or more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org or call 442-8455.

