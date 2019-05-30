The Maine Arts Commission will present the work of Maine painter Katharine A. Cartwright’s exhibition The Laws of Nature. This series is on display at the Maine State House in Augusta through August.

The exhibition is a selection of 18 watercolors inspired by Cartwright’s life as both artist and scientist. Cartwright is an internationally recognized artist from Spruce Head whose paintings are included in more than one hundred private and corporate collections.

“The foundation for my work is the intended concept, or idea, which derives from my unique perception of the world,” Cartwright said, according to a news release from the commission. “When a concept forms, I explore it for years by creating a series of paintings that result in concept expansion and nuanced meanings.”

The Laws of Nature series has earned Cartwright international acclaim, with several of the paintings touring in China for two years as well as notable arts venues around the United States. Cartwright’s works also appear in publications such as A Walk into Abstracts, Best of America Watermedia Artists, and Professional Artist Magazine. Most recently, one was featured as a full-page in the journal American Scientist.

Laws of Nature can be viewed as a free, self-guided exhibition, located on the ground floor of the Maine State House. All works are available to purchase.

Learn more about the artist and her work at kacartwright.com.

For more information about the program, visit MaineArts.com/artinthecapitol or email Julie Horn, visual arts director at [email protected].

Share

< Previous

Next >