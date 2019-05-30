AUGUSTA — Operators of horse-drawn buggies in Maine will be required to outfit their carriages with reflectors and lights due to a new law in the state.

The proposal is designed to improve safety on the roads in Amish communities in the state, and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed it into law on Thursday. The new law states that it applies to non-motorized, animal-drawn carriages.

One of the sponsors of the proposal, Democratic Rep. David McCrea of Fort Fairfield, says the new law is the result of numerous meetings with members of the Aroostook County Amish community. He says the law will make it safer to operate buggies, wagons and carriages at night.

The vehicles will also be required to display an oil lantern or electric light on the side.

