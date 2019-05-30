RUMFORD — Gardiner’s Calvin Dacus and Nick Flowers outlasted the team of Elijah Weston and Levon Mickeriz in a three-set marathon at No. 2 doubles, securing the third and final point as the No. 7 Tigers upset No. 2 Mountain Valley 3-2 in the Class B South boys tennis quarterfinals on Thursday.

Gardiner (7-6) will meet the winner between Yarmouth and Spruce Mountain in the regional semifinals on Saturday. Dacus and Flowers dropped the first set before rallying back for a 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory in the pivotal match.

Arthur Taylor won in three sets at No. 3 singles for the Tigers, and the team of Evan Wells and George Swenson were straight-set winners at No. 1 doubles.

HALL-DALE 4, BOOTHBAY 1: The Bulldogs won three of the four contested matches to advance to the Class C South semifinals against top-seeded Winthrop.

Isaac Lawrence won in straight sets over Bobby Clarkson at No. 1 singles to get Hall-Dale (6-5) off to a good start. Ian McNaughton and Colby Gardner teamed up at No. 1 doubles for a 6-4, 6-0 win over Mason Erhard and Cody Field.

Henry Drapeau took the lone victory for Boothbay, which forfeited the second doubles matchup.

MT. BLUE 4, BRUNSWICK 1: The fourth-seeded Cougars dropped a point at No. 1 singles but were perfect the rest of the way in advancing to the Class A North semifinals against undefeated top seed Camden Hills on Saturday.

Mick Gurney and Zach Gunther won their matches at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively, in straight sets for Mt. Blue (9-4). Ryan Haszko and Aubrey Hoes were 6-4, 6-2 winners over Nick DaRosa and Kian Murray.

Connor Shaw was the lone victor for No. 5 Brunswick (8-5), with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Chris Marshall in first singles play.

GIRLS

ERSKINE 4, FOXCROFT 1: Ellie Hodgkin earned a 6-1, 6-2 win at top singles to lift the No. 3 Eagles (11-2) to a B North quarterfinal victory over the sixth-seeded Ponies.

Regina Harmon got a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles, while the No. 1 doubles team of Jane Blanchard and Kaytie Millay (6-4, 6-2) and No. 2 tandem of Morgaine Kmen and Julia Barber (6-4, 6-1) also won.

Foxcroft finished at 7-7.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: