NEW LONDON, N.H. — Sage Hyland, of Readfield, and Christina McClure, of Waldoboro, graduated May 11 from Colby-Sawyer College during its 181st commencement, awarding approximately 185 undergraduate degrees and recognizing students and other individuals for academic excellence, outstanding contributions to society, and service to the college and community.

Hyland earned a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science.

McClure earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. She also earned the Nursing Capstone Award, graduated magna cum laude as a member of Alpha Chi National College Honor Society, Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society in nursing and the Student Nurses Association. She plans to begin her nursing career this summer in the Medical-Surgical Unit at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: