BANGOR — A Maine justice has ruled that a Millinocket man is guilty of manslaughter in the death of a six-month-old boy.
The Bangor Daily News reports 36-year-old Jessee Mackin faces up to 30 years in prison for the death of Larry Earl Lord. The medical examiner’s office determined that Larry died of a skull fracture.
The boy’s death preceded a shooting rampage by the boy’s father, Anthony Lord. Lord’s serving two life sentences for killing two people and injuring others. He blamed his actions on the death of his son.
Mackin was living with Larry’s mother in Millinocket at the time of the baby’s death.
Mackin’s sentencing has not been set. He is free on bail.
