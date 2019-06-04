Joachim Homann, curator at Bowdoin College Museum of Art since 2010, will leave the Brunswick college to join the staff of the Harvard Art Museums as the Maida and George Abrams Curator of Drawings, effective Aug. 19.

Bowdoin has focused much of its collecting and exhibition history on European and American drawings and works on paper. In 2017, Homann organized the exhibition “Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors,” which used that collection, and he oversaw the publication of a catalog that accompanied the exhibition. He’s also organized exhibitions about Modernism printmaking and the art of the night, as well as shows focused on individual artists such as Richard Pousette-Dart, Hendrick Goltzius, Richard Tuttle, and Maurice Prendergast.

Before arriving at Bowdoin, Homann was curator at the Picker Art Gallery at Colgate University and curator of exhibitions and lecturer in art history at the University of Texas at El Paso. Homann was graduate curatorial fellow in the Busch-Reisinger Museum at Harvard from 2001–03.

At Harvard, Homann will oversee an extensive drawings collection and develop exhibitions and regular rotations of drawings within the permanent collections galleries, as well as publications, public lectures, and other programming.

