FARMINGDALE — Town officials say next fiscal year’s budget could bump the property tax rate up by a full dollar ahead of this month’s town meeting.

Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 11 in the Hall-Dale Middle School gym. The open town meeting will be at 6 p.m. June 13 in the Hall-Dale High School auditorium. Voters will decide on the budget, a medical marijuana ordinance that could limit medical marijuana “facilities” in town and elect one selectman.

This year’s municipal spending plan totals $1,691,981, or about $286,824 — or 20% — more than last year’s figure of $1,405,157. This is spurred by a $126,760 bond payment for the town’s new fire station and a $110,000 expenditure for streetlights that pays for conversion to more-efficient LED lights. Both of those items are under the public safety budget line, which increases from last year’s $568,227 to $835,645.

The town’s total spending plan, including Regional School Unit 2 figures and county taxes, totals $4,662,010. A form circulated by Town Clerk Rose Webster said the $3,654,213 will need to be raised by taxes.

The town’s revenue is also increasing, from $923,257 to 1,007,797 — about 9%. The increase comes from an increase in state revenue sharing and increased use of surplus funds. The town plans on using $256,389 in surplus funding, about $70,000 more than last year, to offset higher expenditure line items.

The rising budget may have adverse effects on the town’s property tax rate for residents. Town Clerk Rose Webster said on May 29 the estimated property tax rate would be $17.30 per $1,000 of property value for fiscal year 2020, up a full dollar — or 6.13% from this year’s rate of $16.30.

Other increased expenditure lines include a 41% increase in cemetery funding —from $18,955 to $26,750 — and a 6% increase in highway department funding — from $619,320 to $656,915.

Incumbent selectboard Chairperson Jim Grant will run for reelection against Andy Vellani. Grant said he has served on the select board for the last six years and his greatest achievements were seeing through the construction of the new fire station and changing town contracting procedures to reduce favoritism.

“Every contractor is given the same information to bid off of,” he said. “In my opinion, there was favoritism (with contractors) before and that’s why I ran; to make a fair and equal process for all interested contractors.”

Grant said the current select board — himself, Wayne Kilgore and Nancy Frost — works well together despite having differing views occasionally. He said he was running “on his record” and if people like the direction the town is going, they will vote for him.

“I think we’ve made a lot of progress in the last six years,” he said. “I’d hate to see us go back to our old ways.”

Grant said town officials are going to have to get creative to keep costs down in the future, but he said building a town salt and sand shed could reduce costs for plowing contractors. Currently, contractors must bring their own salt and shed and charge for transportation and material cost.

Vellani, retired from the state Department of Adminstrative and Financial Services, said he was running based solely because of his interest in local government and not because he thought the current selectboard was doing a poor job.

“I’ve always been interested in local politics and seeing how our money is spent,” he said. “I’m not running against my opponent; I’m not accusing anyone of malfeasance.”

Vellani, who said he volunteered with state Sen. Shenna Bellows’s campaign, said Farmingdale residents have expressed to him that property taxes are the biggest burden for them. He also said the town’s turmoil with contractors in the past should be ironed out to preserve relationships between the two parties.

“There have been issues with contracts for a long time in Farmingdale,” he said. “You want to make sure the contractors you’re dealing with … are going to want to do business with the town.”

Vellani said the next issue facing town will likely be the renovation of the town office, which will have a large vacant space left by the fire department when its new station is complete. He said ongoing issues with construction and other last-minute problems will also need to be addressed and his experience will help with that.

Linda Leet will run unopposed for a position on the Regional School Unit 2 Board of Directors for a three-year term.

Voters will decide on changes to the town’s Medical Cannabis Ordinance. Back in February, the town’s Planning Board and select board discussed the ordinance, which aims to identify, limit and tax medical marijuana caregivers.

The biggest change in the draft ordinance is limiting all marijuana “facilities” in town to one, but the town would grandfather caregivers who received a Planning Board license before this month. According to the ordinance, no more than four caregivers would be allowed in one facility and all facilities must be check for safety and other requirements.

Select board members said this would limit new caregivers from coming in if existing caregivers move out. While some caregivers at a January Planning Board meeting expressed interest in transitioning to recreational sales, that would not be possible because the town passed a moratorium on adult-use marijuana establishments in June 2017.

Article 7 will authorize the town to accept an easement for snow removal on Clark Street Extension. The Kennebec Journal reported in February that landowners were upset that plowing would stop on Clark Street Extension in the next fiscal year after the town discovered it only owned half of the 200-foot road. The town had been plowing it regularly despite not owning part of it for 22 years.

The town will also consider a change to their Shoreland Zoning ordinance to bring their local ordinance into compliance with statewide standards.

A food sovereignty ordinance — which would allows food producers in town to sell direct to consumer without state licensing or inspections — will also be decided on.

