The farms in the Midcoast Cheese Trail will celebrate Dairy Month on Sunday, June 9.

Participating farms will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will have baby animals to visit, cheese recipes to collect, and farmstead products to sample and purchase, including cheese, yogurt, caramel sauce, soap and farm-raised meat, according to a news release from Kelly Payson-Roopchand of Pumpkin Vine Family Farm.

The participating farms include:
• Appleton Creamery — Goats, 780 Gurneytown Road, Appleton. For more information, call Caitlin Hunter at 785-4431.

• Copper Tail Farm — Goats and piglets, 293 Genthner Road, Waldoboro. For more information, call Christelle McKee at 541-729-5769.

• Fuzzy Udder Farm — Goats and lambs, 35 Townhouse Road, Whitefield. For more information, call Jessie Dowling, 549-3817.

• Lakins Gorges Cheese at East Forty Farm — Calves and piglets, 2361 Friendship Road, Waldoboro. For more information, call Allison Lakin, 230-4318.

• Pumpkin Vine Family Farm — Goats, 217 Hewett Road, Somerville. For more information, call : Kelly Payson-Roopchand, 549-3096.

• Springdale Farm — Calves, 165 Birches Road, Waldo. For more information, call Carrie Whitcomb, 342-5135.

Several farms also will offer demonstrations and hands-on activities.

Appleton Creamery is celebrating its 25th Anniversary Silver Jubilee with a whole day of activities which will include: hands-on milking demonstrations at noon and 1 p.m. and a mozzarella stretch at 2 p.m. Those who attend can  taste test — taste the difference between cow and goat milk. Brazen Baking will offer their unique line of all-Maine grain sourdough breads and crackers, and Stone Fox Creamery will bring ice cream if the weather cooperates.

Pumpkin Vine Family Farm will offer a day of Dairy Magic for children and adults: discover the goats’ superpowers and have some fun learning how they work their magic. Conjure some milk at 11:30 a.m., then taste test at 12:30 p.m. Practice alchemy between 1 and 2 p.m., as they transform cream into butter, then make magic milk potions between 2 to 3 p.m. Parental assistance is requested.

Springdale Farm will open its self-guided pasture walk for the season.

Visit all the creameries and enter a free drawing for a unique cheese-related gift.

