WORCESTER, Mass. — Kapriece Dahms, of Clinton; and Anne Guadalupi, of Augusta, have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Assumption College.

To receive recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester.

