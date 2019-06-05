WORCESTER, Mass. — Kapriece Dahms, of Clinton; and Anne Guadalupi, of Augusta, have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Assumption College.
To receive recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester.
