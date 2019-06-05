Phil and Mary Amidon will perform a gospel concert at 6 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Norridgewock Baptist Church on Main Street in Norridgewock.
There will be a love offering.
For more information, call Maxine Johnson at 634-6177.
