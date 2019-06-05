RICHMOND — Preschool registration and screening will be held Monday through Wednesday, June 10-12, at Marcia Buker School, 28 High St.

Children must be 4 years old by Oct.15 and reside in Richmond.

Be sure to bring the child’s birth certificate and immunization records on the day of the screening.

To schedule an appointment, call the school at 737-4748.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
June, richmond maine, school news
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.