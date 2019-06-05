RICHMOND — Preschool registration and screening will be held Monday through Wednesday, June 10-12, at Marcia Buker School, 28 High St.

Children must be 4 years old by Oct.15 and reside in Richmond.

Be sure to bring the child’s birth certificate and immunization records on the day of the screening.

To schedule an appointment, call the school at 737-4748.

