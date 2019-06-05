RICHMOND — Preschool registration and screening will be held Monday through Wednesday, June 10-12, at Marcia Buker School, 28 High St.
Children must be 4 years old by Oct.15 and reside in Richmond.
Be sure to bring the child’s birth certificate and immunization records on the day of the screening.
To schedule an appointment, call the school at 737-4748.
-
Community
Phil and Mary Amidon to perform in concert June 21 in Norridgewock
-
Columnists
Carl P. Leubsdorf: On D-Day anniversary, uncertain times for US, allies
-
Nation & World
Donald Trump, world leaders honor veterans on D-Day anniversary
-
Community
UMA awards four degrees at women’s reentry center
-
Community
Benefit chicken barbecue set for Madison