Regional School Unit 54/School Administrative District 54 will participate in the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service at the sites and times as follows:

Lunch will be served at all four locations June 18 through July 3, and July 8 through Aug. 9.

• Canaan Elementary School, 178 Main St., Canaan, 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m

• North Elementary School, 33 Jewett St., Skowhegan, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Parkview Estates 15 Hilltop Road, Skowhegan, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Bucky Quinn Field Playground, South Factory Street, Skowhegan, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Family movie night will be held June 29, July 9, 16, 23 and 30 at the Margaret Chase Smith gymnasium, 40 Heselton St., Skowhegan Dinner will be available for all children between 5:45 and 6:15 p.m.

Breakfast and lunch is available at two locations June 24- 28; July 8-11, 15-18, and 22-24.

• Mill Stream Elementary School, 26 Mercer Road, Norridgewock, 7:45-8:10 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Skowhegan Area Middle School, 155 Academy Circle, Skowhegan, 7:45-8:10 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Those who wish to file a Civil Rights program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, found online at ascr.usda.gov or at any USDA office, or call (866) 632-9992 to request the form. They can also write a letter containing all of the information requested in the form. Send completed complaint form or letter by mail at U.S. Department of Agriculture, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Ave., S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, by fax 202-690-7442 or email at [email protected].

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities can contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339; or 800-845-6136 (Spanish).

For more information, call 474-9508.

