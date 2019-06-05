BANGOR — Officials say no one was hurt when a Cessna 210 crashed at the Bangor International Jetport.
The Bangor Daily News reported that a witness saw the front landing gear collapse, causing the propeller to strike the runway.
Airport Director Tony Caruso said the incident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The sole person in the plane was not injured.
Federal Aviation Administration records indicate the plane belongs to a local cardiologist. The doctor couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.
-
Local & State
D-Day front page of the Waterville Morning Sentinel 75 years ago
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston to receive grant to clean up Bates Mill No. 5
-
Nation & World
Trump honors D-Day vets, discusses Vietnam deferment
-
Schools and Education
Biddeford family realizes high school graduation dream together
-
Schools and Education
Family, community to stick with Winslow High School graduates