BANGOR — Officials say no one was hurt when a Cessna 210 crashed at the Bangor International Jetport.

The Bangor Daily News reported that a witness saw the front landing gear collapse, causing the propeller to strike the runway.

Airport Director Tony Caruso said the incident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The sole person in the plane was not injured.

Federal Aviation Administration records indicate the plane belongs to a local cardiologist. The doctor couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.

