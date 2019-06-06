LEWISTON — A former local high school student was charged Thursday with terrorizing after a threatening Facebook message was sent to the school and a current student there, police said.

Abdikadir Haji, 18, of Lewiston was charged with the Class D misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 364 days in jail.

The incident was reported to police shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, before the start of school, Lt. David St. Pierre wrote in a news release. A police school resource officer responded immediately and began investigating the report. Haji was soon identified and located.

High School Principal Jake Langlais issued a statement saying he was following the situation closely and met with students who had received the threatening message.

St. Pierre said the matter remains under investigation and that the exact nature of the threat hasn’t been made public.

Haji is being held for allegedly having violated conditions that were in place before this incident.

