Wiscasset police are at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash Thursday night on Route 1 in the vicinity of Norm’s Used Cars.
A Lincoln County dispatcher confirmed that at least one person, the motorcyclist, was killed in the crash reported just before 7 p.m.
Police said the motorcycle collided with a motor vehicle, but no additional details were available late Thursday.
