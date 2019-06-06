Wiscasset police are at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash Thursday night on Route 1 in the vicinity of Norm’s Used Cars.

A Lincoln County dispatcher confirmed that at least one person, the motorcyclist, was killed in the crash reported just before 7 p.m.

Police said the motorcycle collided with a motor vehicle, but no additional details were available late Thursday.

 

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
wiscasset maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.