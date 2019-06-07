KENNEBUNK – Here on the tranquil, rural west side of town, a short distance from the Kennebunk Land Trust’s Alewive Woods Preserve, is an extraordinary property: an immaculate, oversized Cape, tucked well back from Cole Road behind stands of mature trees, and nestled into 7.3 acres of lush lawn, gardens and woods.

Perhaps best of all, for some critter-loving home-seekers: There’s a classic red two-stall barn that is insulated, and has water and electricity, a tack room, a run-in, and a 450-bale hayloft. Outside, an extensive paddock completes the scene, and provides a very pretty view from the home’s rear windows and huge back deck.

At least as appealing is the 2004 home’s newer, chef’s, custom kitchen. Surfaces, including the island, are soapstone. Appliances (e.g. new, four-door refrigerator; KitchenAid gas range, and warming drawer) are stainless; backsplashes, lovely glass tile. The stunning kitchen flows into a bright, vaulted-ceiling living room that has skylights, and a Jøtul gas stove backed by tile and a handsome mantel. Flooring is maple.

Spacious at 2,250 square feet, this ideal family home (three, or four, bedrooms) has a wonderful above-garage family room. The first-floor master suite’s well-appointed bath features both a jetted soaking tub and a shower enclosure. Daylight laundry and a full, high-ceilinged basement with workshop are further advantages.

The property at 286 Cole Road, Kennebunk, is listed at $610,000 by John Downing of Downing Real Estate. For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact John at 985-3328 or at [email protected].

