SKOWHEGAN — The Somerset Career & Technical Center’s annual Final Awards Ceremony was held May 23 in the Skowhegan Area High School Gymnasium. The gymnasium was filled to seating capacity with more than 500 parents, relatives and guests attending for the 219 graduating career and technical education students.

Director David Dorr and staff members recognized the outstanding students for the school year and awarded $27,000 in scholarships.

The 219 students from Carrabec High School in North Anson, Madison Area Memorial High School, Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield, Marti Stevens Learning Center in Skowhegan, Maine Academy of Natural Sciences in Hinckley, Skowhegan Area High School, and Upper Kennebec Valley High School in Bingham completed their career and technical education in one of the following 12 programs: Automotive Technology, Certified Nursing Assistant, Cooperative Education, Culinary Arts, Digital Graphics, Early Childhood Education, Electrical Construction, Emergency Technical Technician, Outdoor Leadership and Skills, Pre-Engineering, Residential Construction, and Welding Systems.

