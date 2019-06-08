MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Three local students were awarded degrees May 26 at Wesleyan University.

Nancy Billings, of Nobleboro earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in American Studies and Hispanic Literatures and Cultures. Billings received high honors in American Studies. Billings attended Lincoln Academy.

Andrew McCracken, of Topsham, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology and Neuroscience and Behavior. McCracken attended Mount Ararat School.

Alyssa Wood, of Winslow, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. Wood attended Winslow High School.

Read or Post Comments
filed under:
college news, nobleboro maine, topsham maine, winslow maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.