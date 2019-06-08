MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Three local students were awarded degrees May 26 at Wesleyan University.
Nancy Billings, of Nobleboro earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in American Studies and Hispanic Literatures and Cultures. Billings received high honors in American Studies. Billings attended Lincoln Academy.
Andrew McCracken, of Topsham, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology and Neuroscience and Behavior. McCracken attended Mount Ararat School.
Alyssa Wood, of Winslow, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. Wood attended Winslow High School.
-
Community
Winslow’s Lambert graduates from Tufts
-
Community
Gardiner Area High School announces top 10 seniors
-
Community
Author of ‘Fifty Years in a Foxhole’ to speak June 15
-
Out & About
China, an idyllic town steeped in history with a popular lake
-
Editorials
View from Away: 30 years after Tiananmen, oppressive Chinese state remains