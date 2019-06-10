RANDOLPH — A woman’s hair was singed and four animals were killed Monday morning after a fire swept through a mobile home on Fairview Avenue.

A resident of the home was taken to the hospital after her hair was burned while trying to get her dogs, who were in their cages, out of the trailer, Randolph Fire Chief Ron Cunningham said.

There were at least two dogs and two cats killed during the fire, Cunningham said.

“We tried, but nobody could get to them,” he said of the animals.

Cunningham said the fire, which destroyed the mobile home at 26 Fairview Ave., was likely caused by an electrical problem.

Three people were in the house when they saw a fire on the wall, the chief said. The others were coaxing the woman to get out as she tried to rescue her pets.

The residents in the home, who were on scene Monday morning, declined to comment.

“Usually when it is a trailer fire… it is almost a guaranteed total loss,” Cunningham said. “(The fire) was blowing out both sides of the trailer.”

Cunningham said there were about 35 firefighters that showed up to the fire after a call came in at 8:38 a.m., which he found surprising for the time of day. There were firefighters and EMS personnel from Randolph, Farmingdale, Pittston, Chelsea, Hallowell and West Gardiner.

Cunningham said the Red Cross was coming because the residents of the mobile home didn’t have anywhere to go. They had a son who is going to stay with a friend for a week, Cunningham said.

The property is owned by Jeffrey Maylyn of West Gardiner, according to town records.

