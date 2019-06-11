ANSON — Residents in the local school district approved a $10.5 million school budget Tuesday, giving their approval to a revised version of a budget that was rejected last month at the polls.

The $10,503,485 budget is an increase of 4% from the current $10,092,515 budget and includes an average 3.9% tax increase.

The budget passed 233-197 overall. Results by individual town were: Anson, 94 yes-90 no; Embden, 44-55; New Portland, 27-22; and Solon, 68-30.

“I’m grateful for the citizens’ response,” RSU 74 Superintendent Mike Tracy said. “At the same time, they have spoken and we will continue to look for future cost savings.”

Tuesday’s referendum was the second time voters were asked to consider a 2019-2020 budget.

The earlier $10.58 million proposal presented May 7 was rejected 166-131 overall and the budget was later trimmed by $80,000, including $50,000 from special education and $30,000 from the proposed salary for a director of operations, a new position the district had been planning to create.

Other cuts that have been made since the district’s first proposal for a $10.6 million budget include $50,000 for a literacy coach, a new position; $10,000 for Wi-Fi updates across the district; another $20,000 from the special education budget; and $23,000 that had been budgeted to pay for raises in teacher salaries if legislation proposing a minimum $40,000 salary for teachers is enacted by the Legislature.

