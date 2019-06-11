Catholic Bishop Robert P. Deeley has named Marianne Pelletier as the new superintendent of Maine Catholic Schools.

Pelletier currently serves as the principal of St. Dominic Academy’s Lewiston campus and succeeds Jim King in the superintendent’s job. King has held the post since July 2015. As superintendent, Pelletier will work primarily out of Saint Dominic Academy’s Auburn campus.

Known nationally for her contributions to Catholic education, Pelletier led St. Dominic Academy to receive the Innovation in Catholic Schools Award in 2017. She also has served on the executive board of the National Catholic Schools Association.

She established a collaborative that included two initiatives, one with the University of Notre Dame that aimed to increase cultural diversity within Catholic schools, and another with Boston College that created two-way language immersion programs. She’s currently a design team mentor, presenting and mentoring Catholic school principals for the University of Notre Dame’s Latino Education Initiative.

“Since I met Marianne in 2015, she has impressed me with her commitment to the mission of Catholic education in forming our students into whole persons for the world in which they live,” Deeley said. “At the local and national level, she has been an advocate for schools that promote academic excellence as well as faith, moral values, and service. As superintendent, Marianne’s experience and knowledge will benefit students, families, and communities throughout Maine.”

Pelletier said she’s excited about her new role.

“I’m honored and humbled that the bishop has asked me to serve in this way. It’s an exciting time in our diocese to expand our outreach of partnership to current families and those who will consider a Catholic school for their child,” she said. “Catholic schools are special places. Our learning environments will emphasize successfully proven approaches to education as well as spiritual growth for our children.”

A native of Boise, Idaho, Pelletier attended Catholic grammar, middle and high schools. She earned two bachelor’s degrees from the University of Idaho and two master’s degrees (special education, school administration) from West Virginia University.

Pelletier said that she learned the importance of service and respecting diversity at a young age.

“Both of my parents were blind,” she said. “Helping those most in need inspired me to pursue a career in education. I served as a special education teacher and a teacher for the blind in rural West Virginia before moving to Connecticut to become the director of a residential treatment center for individuals with special needs.”

Before moving to Maine, Pelletier was a principal in public schools in both Connecticut and Idaho and St. Dominic Academy as the director of enrollment in 2015. In August 2016, she became the principal of the academy’s Lewiston campus, which serves students in Pre-K through Grade 6.

“The diocese is grateful for Marianne’s eagerness to contribute her many gifts as superintendent,” Deeley said. “Maine Catholic schools are dedicated to ensuring the growth, academic development, and spiritual formation of each student. Her experience and spirit will be invaluable as we assess the best ways to strengthen our schools.”

As superintendent, Pelletier will oversee Maine Catholic schools in Biddeford (St. James School); Sanford (St. Thomas School); Auburn/Lewiston (Saint Dominic Academy); Augusta (St. Michael Catholic School); Bangor (All Saints Catholic School); Brunswick (St. John’s Catholic School; Portland (St. Brigid Catholic School and Cheverus High School); South Portland (Holy Cross Catholic School); Waterville (Mount Merici Academy); and Winslow (St. John’s Regional Catholic School).

