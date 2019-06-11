Ellsworth police said a man in his 60s was killed when the black pickup truck he was driving collided with a box truck on Route 1A Tuesday afternoon.

News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ) reported that the crash took place during a heavy downpour around 1 p.m.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police closed Route 1A in Ellsworth for several hours following the crash. The road was reopened around 5:30 p.m.

News Center Maine said the driver and a passenger in the box truck, a Penske rental, were not injured.

