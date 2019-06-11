FARMINGTON — Voters in Regional School Unit 9 on Tuesday approved a $37.73 million education budget for 2019-20.

The spending plan, which passed 888-458, provides funding for pre-kindergarten through grade 12 and adult education.

The budget is a $2.2 million increase to current spending.

“This is a great conclusion to six months of hard work by the RSU 9 staff and school board,” Superintendent Tina Meserve said. “We are grateful for our communities and their support of the budget, which supports much-deserved raises for staff and additional support services for our students.”

The budget requires district taxpayers to raise $13.52 million, a $32,050 increase from 2018-19.

Residents also voted 881-442 to keep the two-step district budget meeting and referendum process. This question is presented to voters every three years.

Voters in eight towns approved the budget, while two communities rejected it.

Referendum results by town:

• Chesterville: 45 yes, 65 no

• Farmington: 355 yes, 115 no

• Industry: 39 yes, 20 no

• New Sharon: 81 yes, 61 no

• New Vineyard: 13 yes, 28 no

• Starks: 50 yes, 5 no

• Temple: 37 yes, 21 no

• Vienna: 31 yes, 12 no

• Weld: 28 yes, 16 no

• Wilton: 209 yes, 115 no

