EMORY, Va. — Sydney Cooke, of Cornville, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Emory & Henry College.

Cooke was among more than 200 students named to the spring dean’s list.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must achieve at least a 3.6 grade point average and must have completed at least 12 credit hours of course work during the semester.

Share

< Previous

filed under: